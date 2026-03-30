Spokesperson: 1 airlifted to hospital after 'medical emergency' at CVG Airport's DHL hub

CINCINNATI — One person was airlifted to UC Medical Center from the DHL cargo hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on Monday, an airport spokesperson confirmed.

An airport spokesperson said in a statement that first responders were called to a DHL construction site for what was described as a medical emergency. Air Care was requested immediately, and one person was flown to the hospital for further treatment.

That person's condition and any details of the emergency are unknown at this time.