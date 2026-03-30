Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBoone CountyHebron

Actions

Spokesperson: 1 airlifted to hospital after 'medical emergency' at CVG Airport's DHL hub

DHL Express hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The large building has white panels and a yellow and red DHL sign.
Eric Clajus | WCPO
DHL Express hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.
DHL Express hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The large building has white panels and a yellow and red DHL sign.
Posted

CINCINNATI — One person was airlifted to UC Medical Center from the DHL cargo hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on Monday, an airport spokesperson confirmed.

An airport spokesperson said in a statement that first responders were called to a DHL construction site for what was described as a medical emergency. Air Care was requested immediately, and one person was flown to the hospital for further treatment.

That person's condition and any details of the emergency are unknown at this time.

Scripps News On The Scene

More local news:
FirstEnergy corruption trial's indictments accidentally given to jury High school basketball shot clock discussed between coaches, OHSAA this month Moeller's Matt Ponatoski named a Rawlings-Perfect Game Preseason All-American

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State | 4:30-7AM