More DHL workers at CVG hub rally to unionize, demanding water, working fans and more

HEBRON, Ky. — More DHL workers at the CVG hub rallied on Friday to demand collective bargaining rights.

DHL's ramp and tug workers joined the Teamsters in April 2023 and later went on strike in the pursuit of improved pay and working conditions.

Now, workers in another DHL department are seeking the same after they said the company gave over 150 full-time workers just 24-hours notice to either accept a part-time position or fully resign.

Sort workers at the hub are now organizing with the Teamsters, according to a press release from the Teamsters. The sort workers rallied Friday morning, joined by those on the ramp and tug team that joined the union last year.

The press release says that, despite DHL's notice to full-time workers that they'd have to downgrade to part-time work or leave their jobs, the company is still actively hiring new workers.

The Teamsters said a majority of more than 1,300 sort workers support joining the Teamsters. Workers who rallied on Friday were demanding the provision of water and working fans to combat high heat in their workplace.

They're also demanding workers wrongfully terminated be reinstated and the 24-hour notice given to the full-time workers be rescinded.

WCPO has reached out to DHL for a response to the rally Friday morning, but have not yet received a response.