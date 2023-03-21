Hebron high school senior wins Secretary of State essay contest

HEBRON, Ky. — A high school senior in Hebron, Ky. was one of four Kentucky students to win KY Secretary of State Michael Adams' 2022-2023 essay contest.

Gabriella Rolfsen, a senior at Saint Henry District High School in Hebron stood alongside three other students as Adams presented them each with giant checks. Each winner also received a plaque commemorating the win.

Awards were given to the best essay in each grade level, which means Rolfsen beat out every other high school senior in Kentucky with her submission. Rolfsen was awarded $1,000 total for her essay, according to St. Henry District High School.

The awards were presented during halftime at the KHSAA Sweet 16 tournament in Lexington.

Entrants to the essay contest were tasked with formulating an essay around one question: How can Kentucky recruit more poll workers?

In addition to Rolfsen, a freshman from Rineyville, Ky., a sophomore from Vine Grove, Ky. and a junior from Bowling Green, Ky. also won awards for their essays.

To enter the contest, students had to be enrolled in grades 9-12 in Kentucky; grades 6-8 are able to participate in a statewide slogan contest. Essays had to be submitted by the end of January 2023.

Submitted essays had have fewer than 1,000 words tailored toward the given topic. The essay and slogan contests are held each school year.