Deputies searching for two men, stolen vehicle in Hebron carjacking

HEBRON, Ky. — The Boone County Sheriff's office is searching for two people suspected in a carjacking in Hebron Sunday evening.

At approximately 6:20 p.m. deputies responded a reported robbery at a business at the 1900 block of North Bend Road.

Upon arrival, they discovered a failed robbery attempt had occurred just prior to the reported robbery.

Two men ambushed a woman just outside a restaurant, deputies said.

Authorities said one person brandished a handgun as the men demanded her car keys. The victim stated the keys were in the vehicle. However, it appears that they could not locate them and ran. The victim did not sustain any injuries in this failed carjacking, deputies said.

Minutes later, the same two men ambushed a second woman outside of another restaurant, deputies said.

One man held a handgun to the victims chest as they both demanded her keys. The woman gave the men her keys and they took off in the vehicle, deputies said.

The stolen vehicle is described as a 2017 black Kia Sportage, with Kentucky plates: 509WCM with a thin blue line sticker displayed on the rear bumper. Deputies confirmed the suspects traveled north on KY-237 in the direction of River Road.

Provided by Boone County Sheriff's Office. The stolen vehicle is described as a 2017 Kia Sportage, black in color, with Kentucky Registration: 509WCM with a thin blue line sticker displayed on the rear bumper.

The suspect who brandished the handgun is described as a thin male, average height, wearing tan boots, black pants, off white hooded sweatshirt with a maroon hat with white lettering as well as white gloves and a blue mask.

Provided by the Boone County Sheriff's Office. The suspect who brandished the handgun is described as a thin male, average height, wearing tan boots, black pants, off white hooded sweatshirt with a maroon hat with white lettering as well as white gloves and a blue mask.

The second suspect is described as a heavyset male, average height, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a black vest, black gloves, and black/white Nike tennis shoes.

Provided by the Boone County Sheriff's Office. The second suspect is described as a heavyset male, average height, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a black vest, black gloves, and black/white Nike tennis shoes.



The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies ask that you call 911 immediately if you locate the vehicle or the suspects. If anyone can assist in identifying the suspects, they are asked to call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 859-371-1234 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.