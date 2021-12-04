Boone County middle school student faces charges after allegedly writing threats in notebook

HEBRON, Ky. — A middle school student has been charged with terroristic threatening after the Boone County Sheriff's Office said he admitted to writing threats inside a notebook.

The sheriff's office said a school resource officer was told a student at Conner Middle School had a notebook containing "specified acts of violence" Nov. 23. The notebook allegedly identified individuals and noted how he would "locate them or have them respond to an area where he would encounter them."

While the student admitted to writing what was inside the notebook, the sheriff's office said he the school resource officer he was not planning to carry out the acts "but merely writing the thoughts down that were in his head."

The sheriff's office said the student was then charged with second-degree terroristic threatening. He is at Campbell County Juvenile Detention Center pending his next court date.

This is the third student arrest announced in the Tri-State this week. A student at Milford Junior High School was arrested by Miami Township Police Friday after school administrators said the student compiled a list of fellow students' names, referring to it as a "kill list."

Southwest Local Schools reported police confiscated "contraband" from a student's vehicle Thursday, leading to an arrest and heightened security Friday. Superintendent John C. Hamstra said the district was originally notified a student may have had a weapon in their car on campus. He did not say whether the contraband confiscated was a weapon.

