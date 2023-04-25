Body recovered from Ohio River near Anderson Ferry on Kentucky side, dispatchers say

HEBRON, Ky. — A dead body was found in the Ohio River Monday night.

Boone County dispatchers said a call came in at around 8 p.m. for a body found near the Anderson Ferry on the Kentucky side. The body was recovered, dispatchers said.

Dispatchers said Boone County officials are investigating. WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

