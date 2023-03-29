Officials: Residents near Riverside barge fire urged to shelter in place

CINCINNATI — Officials are urging Riverside residents to shelter in place as a barge fire takes place along the Ohio River.

The barge fire is located near 5495 River Road. Google's aerial image of the address indicates there's some type of industrial facility located there.

Emergency #CincyAlert – Due to barge fire on Ohio River east of 5495 River Road, nearby residents should shelter in place and turn off HVAC. Update to follow. — Cincinnati 911 (@Cincy911) March 29, 2023

Residents are being asked to not only shelter in place but also to turn their HVAC systems off if they are within 1/2 mile from the fire's location.

Cincinnati police said vehicle and pedestrian traffic has been restricted in the 5400-5600 blocks of River Road, and CPD will be assisting in traffic control. Police are also asking people to avoid the area due to heavy smoke.

It's unclear at the time what caused the barge, which is owned by McGinnis Inc., to catch on fire, but crews have been fighting it since 3:30 p.m. from both the river and the shore. Officials are saying the fire is smokey due to diesel fuel, but there are no other known hazardous materials.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.