Former Boone County Sheriff Michael Helmig dies

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Former Boone County Sheriff Michael Helmig died Tuesday night, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

“[Helmig] believed deeply in the power of teamwork and leaves behind a legacy of growing the Boone County Sheriff’s Office into one of the largest and most respected law enforcement agencies in the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” reads an official statement from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. “His leadership and commitment made him a truly historic figure who will be profoundly missed. On behalf of the entire Boone County Sheriff’s Office, we extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Bonnie, and to the rest of his loving family. Please keep the entire Helmig family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Helmig retired as sheriff in April.

He first announced his retirement in December 2024, two years after his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. The Boone County Fiscal Court appointed Les Hill as the new sheriff in March. Hill is running unopposed for the sheriff’s seat this year.

Helmig began as a deputy with the sheriff’s office in 1982 and attended training through the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training the same year. He was first appointed as sheriff in 1997, and throughout his tenure, he oversaw massive institutional changes to policing in the county.

Funeral details will be released in the coming days.

Read LINK nky’s profile of Mike Helmig, published shortly after he announced his retirement, to learn more about his time as a public figure.