Man killed while biking in Florence, deputies search for hit-and-run suspect

FLORENCE, Ky. — A 38-year-old man is dead after a hit-and-run involving a pickup truck and a bicycle in Florence, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said.

Simon Aguilar was riding his bike southbound on Dixie Highway between Beeson Drive and White Pine Circle July 2 around 5:30 a.m. when he was struck from behind by a Ford F150, investigators said.

Deputies found Aguilar lying on the side of the roadway next to his heavily damaged bike after someone called 911 to report a body on the side of the road, investigators said. He was taken to St. Elizabeth's Hospital where he later died.

An abandoned black Ford F150 was found a short distance south of where Aguilar was discovered. Police said the driver fled the scene on foot.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit are investigating the collision. Police said speed does not appear to be a factor but the driver of the Ford F150 was likely intoxicated.

Detectives said they have identified a suspect and are attempting to locate them at this time. Police are not releasing their identity because no charges have been filed.