Let's Talk Florence: Join us at our next listening event

FLORENCE, Ky. — Florence - Let's talk!

We will be hosting our next listening event, Let's Talk Florence, at the Boone County Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8.

Several WCPO 9 team members, including our new Good Morning Tri-State anchor Frank Marzullo, will be there to hear from you about what's on your mind and discuss issues affecting your community.

The event is designed to bring together community members to find solutions to concerns and give residents a direct line to share their stories and perspectives.

Whether you have questions about local issues, want to discuss what's happening in your neighborhood, or simply want to meet our newest anchor, join us!

The Boone County Library is located at 7452 US-42 in Florence. No registration is required to attend.

Hope to see you there!

At our last Let's Talk event in Batavia, we heard from several residents about the challenges they're facing with sprawling development. You can learn more about that here.