Florence police investigate bomb threat that prompted lockdown at Boone County High School

FLORENCE, Ky. — Boone County High School was placed on a temporary lockdown near dismissal time Wednesday afternoon after police received reports of a possible bomb threat.

The Florence Police Department said in a release it received information via a chat hotline about a bomb at Boone County High School. Officers and members of the CVG Airport Police Bomb Unit responded to the school, which was placed on lockdown.

Police confirmed there were no explosive devices on school grounds, and the lockdown was lifted.

"For safety reasons we dismissed students approximately 25 minutes after normal dismissal time and all students are now in route home," the district said in a letter to parents. "I wanted to report the incident to you as soon as I was able to do so to ensure accurate information is received by all. The safety and security of all students is of the utmost importance to us, and we will continue to work with law enforcement agencies in these types of situations to continue to ensure the safety of all."

At this time, police said the initial investigation determined the threat was not legitimate. The department's detective unit is still investigating the situation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 859-647-5420.