Florence police chief announces retirement effective May 1

FLORENCE, Ky. — Florence’s Chief of Police Tom Grau announced this week he would retire as of May 1. Grau has served in the Florence Police Department for over 29 years.

“As I assumed the role of Mayor, I relied on Chief Grau for his excellent ability to lead our department and keep our community safe. I have always known the city was in good hands under Chief Grau’s leadership,” Florence Mayor Julie Metzger Aubuchon said in the city’s announcement. “His unwavering dedication and commitment to our community have made a lasting impact.”

Aubuchon said the city has already identified several internal candidates for the position of chief of police. The city will announce the new chief’s identity once the candidate has been selected.

