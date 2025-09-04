Fire Chief: No injuries after lightning strike caused fire at Florence apartment building

FLORENCE, Ky. — A lightning strike during overnight storms caused a fire at a Florence apartment building Thursday morning, Florence Fire Chief Rodney Wren told us.

The fire broke out in a multi-family complex on Rio Grande Circle in Florence.

No one was injured and everyone living in the apartment building was able to self-evacuate safely, Wren said.

Eight units in the building were impacted by the fire, however; In at least one unit, Wren said the roof and floor had caved in.

You can see the damage caused by the lightning and fire below:

The Red Cross is working to help people who were displaced from their home.

Wren said smoke alarms in the building were functioning and sounding when fire crews arrived.

Multiple agencies from surrounding areas responded to the overnight fire, including from Florence, Union and Independence.

In all, Wren said around 10 fire trucks and three ambulances responded to the fire.