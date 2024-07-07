Dispatch: Child airlifted to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — A child was hospitalized early Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Florence, Boone County dispatch said.

The child was struck around 1 a.m. at Weaver Road and Trellises Drive, near the I-71/75 overpass, dispatch said.

The child was airlifted to UC Medical Center for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time, dispatch said.

The age of the child has not been released at this time. Dispatch also did not say what the child was doing walking along the roadway, which has no sidewalks and is 55 mph.

The road was closed for a period of time overnight while the scene was investigated, dispatch said.

It is unknown if any charges will be filed against the driver.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.