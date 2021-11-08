Fatal Clermont County crash investigation closes elementary school

WITHAMSVILLE, Ohio — One person was reported dead after a car struck an object on the side of Gaskins Road in Clermont County on Monday morning.

Because of the crash, West Clermont Schools closed Merwin Elementary, which is located near the scene of the crash.

"Merwin Elementary is closed due to a major car accident on Gaskins (Road) (and) the great length of time that is anticipated for authorities to manage the scene," the tweet stated. "No school personnel or school buses were involved in the accident. This closure is for Merwin Elementary only."

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the road will be closed until further notice.

OSHP is handling the crash investigation.

