1 in critical condition after hit-and-run in Florence

Posted at 12:07 AM, Apr 12, 2023
FLORENCE, Ky. — One person is in critical condition after police said they were hit on a busy Florence road.

The Florence Police Department said officers responded to a crash near a gas station in the 7200 block of Turfway Road at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a pedestrian who had been hit by a car.

Police said witnesses told officers someone driving a silver SUV-style vehicle eastbound on Turfway Road hit a pedestrian in the middle turn lane. The driver left the scene.

Florence EMS took the pedestrian to UC Medical Center, where they remain in critical condition.

The Florence Police Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Florence police at 859-647-5420.

