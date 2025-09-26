Sheriff: One dead, one hospitalized with serious injuries after crash near Burlington

BURLINGTON, Ky. — A man is dead and a woman has been hospitalized after a crash near Burlington early Friday morning, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to the scene at the intersection of East Bend Road (KY-338) and Possum Path Road at around 4:01 a.m. Friday morning.

The investigation has determined that a 2009 Ford Focus, driven by 48-year-old Matthew Combs, was headed west on East Bend Road near Possum Path Road. Combs failed to make a right-hand curve and instead crossed the center line into the opposing lane, left the roadway's left side and hit a tree, the sheriff's office said.

When the front end of the vehicle collided with the tree, the Ford overturned onto its right side and laid blocking both lanes of the road, according to the sheriff's office.

Combs was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

A passenger in the front seat was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what the sheriff's office said were "potentially life-threatening injuries."

Speed is considered to have been a contributing factor to the crash, but whether alcohol or drug impairment did too are still under investigation, the sheriff's office said.

East Bend Road was closed until roughly 6:45 a.m. as a result of the crash and subsequent investigation.