Police: 16-year-old shot to death in Burlington, 18-year-old wanted for her murder

BURLINGTON, Ky. — A 16-year-old girl is dead after she was shot in the head in the early morning hours of Tuesday morning, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

The 18-year-old man who allegedly killed her remains at large and is considered "armed and dangerous," police said.

A press release from the sheriff's office said police were dispatched to a home on Silver Brook Drive in Burlington, Ky. at around 2:18 a.m. for reports that a person had been shot. When they arrived, they found 16-year-old Scarlett Tucker dead in a bedroom with a gunshot wound in her head, police said.

Also at the scene were two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old who told police they witnessed the shooting. They told police they, along with Tucker and 18-year-old Demarkus Hedges, arrived at the home around 1:30 a.m. The witnesses told police a bag of marijuana fell onto the bedroom floor and Hedges demanded Tucker pick it up.

Police said witnesses reported that, when Tucker refused and "rebuffed" Hedges, he pointed a gun at her head and fired a single shot.

The home belonged to the family of one of the 18-year-old witnesses; police said there were others in the home when the shooting happened, but they were sleeping in separate rooms and did not see what happened.

A warrant has been signed charging Hedges of one count of murder, one count of tampering with evidence and two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor.

Boone County Sheriff's Office

Hedges, who lives in Cincinnati, stands roughly 6 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing black jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt with a cross-body bag. Police said he fled the home in a maroon 2010 Nissan Maxima with an Ohio temporary tag reading P766470.

Anyone with information on Hedges' whereabouts is encouraged to call the Boone County Sheriff's Office at 859.334.2227 or Crimestoppers at 513.352.3040.