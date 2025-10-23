Boone County looking at zoning changes that would let more residents have backyard chickens, bees, rabbits

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Boone County is looking at changing its zoning laws to allow more homeowners to have backyard chickens, bees and rabbits — but not before seeking the public's opinion on the matter.

According to an announcement from Boone County Fiscal Court, the court is inviting residents to attend a caucus meeting Thursday, October 23, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Boone County Administration Building on Washington Street in Burlington, Ky.

A caucus meeting is a working session where no votes or decisions are officially made by the court; it's meant to give members information, review issues and hear from residents on any policy changes before decisions are made.

According to the fiscal court's announcement, Boone County's current zoning regulations allow residents to keep small, agricultural animals like chickens, bees and rabbits in certain zoning districts. Right now, those allowed areas are agricultural and rural suburban estate zones, which typically include larger lots and more open space.

The announcement does not say how the court would consider changing that regulation to allow more households to maintain small, agricultural animals.

"Before any policy or regulation is changed, we want to hear from the people who live in Boone County and their ideas, concerns and experiences," said Judge/Executive Gary W. Moore in a press release. "Making changes to household agriculture zoning rules could affect neighborhoods in different ways and it's critical we get community insight first."

The announcement says the public's input will help county officials understand the potential impacts that any changes to this zoning restriction could have on neighborhoods. The meeting Thursday night will include a discussion and presentation from Zoning Administrator Michael Schwartz, from the Boone County Planning Commission. That presentation will outline current household agricultural regulations and the options for updates to those regulations.

Anyone who cannot attend the meeting can also provide feedback to the Boone County Fiscal Court by contacting Moore at 859.334.3571 or by email at judgemoore@boonecountyky.org.

Feedback can also be sent to county commissioners:



Cathy Flaig, Commissioner – District 1

859-334-4865 cflaig@boonecountyky.org

Chet Hand, Commissioner – District 2

859-334-4866 chand@boonecountyky.org

Jesse Brewer, Commissioner – District 3

859-334-4867 jbrewer@boonecountyky.org

