1 in custody, 1 hospitalized after teen stabs sibling in Boone County

FLORENCE, Ky. — One teen is in custody and another is in the hospital after the Boone County Sheriff's Office said a person stabbed their sibling multiple times Tuesday night.

Deputies responded to Ridgeview Drive around 6 p.m. in reference to a stabbing. When they arrived, they learned an argument between two siblings resulted in one stabbing the other multiple times with a knife.

Lt. Phillip Ridgell with the Boone County Sheriff's Office said the stabbed teen was taken to the Y'alls Ballpark parking lot where they were airlifted to UC Medical Center. The teen is expected to be OK.

"EMS personnel did a great job, our deputies' response in getting the scene under control I think is always excellent," Ridgell said. "Getting that medical care for the victim is the top priority in these cases. When the dust settles, we can do the investigation and then time is on our side."

BREAKING: AirCare just took off in Florence. A stabbing victim is being transported. I know the Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. I’m working on learning more. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/c6gFM33xOC — Jake Ryle (@JakeWCPO) April 19, 2022

Neighbor Ashley Holloway-Stacey said she saw first responders rush to the scene, surprised by what happened.

"I ran out to see what was going on — three cop cars came down this way, they were coming in the other way, they started to run into the house next door like immediately. They parked and ran in," Holloway-Stacey said. "It's tragic when you deal with anything with children."

Ridgell noted the teens' entire family was present at the time of the stabbing, calling the situation tragic all-around.

"There's a reason why this happened — we'll get to the bottom of why this happened," Ridgell said. "This is something we don't commonly see where juvenile victims and juvenile suspects take these extreme measures of whatever the conflict might be. That's why we do the investigation. That's what we hope to find tonight."

The sheriff's office said deputies took the suspect into custody, noting the juvenile will face criminal charges.

