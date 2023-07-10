Bond set at over $1M for man arrested for cold case murder in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A man arrested by U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma City in early June for a 2010 homicide in Cincinnati appeared in court on Monday for his arraignment.

A judge set Charles Turk's bond at over $1 million; a $1 million bond for the murder charge Turk faces and and additional $100,000 for a tampering with evidence charge.

He is scheduled to appear before a grand jury on July 18.

Turk was considered a fugitive when he was arrested at the Coyote Ugly Bar in Oklahoma City where he worked security, U.S. Marshals said.

In court Monday, his attorney said Turk had worked as head of security for the bar for the last 13 years.

This is despite a warrant filed for his arrest in Hamilton County in June of 2011, charging him with the 2010 murder or Robert Jones, whose body was discovered on the grounds of the Hartwell Country Club.

Jones had been shot to death.

Turk and another man, Wayne Dodd, were each charged with tampering with evidence as well. Affidavits filed in those cases say both Turk and Dodd moved a body for the purpose of impairing the police investigation.

However, court documents do not provide much insight into what happened between Turk and Jones before Jones' body was found on the golf course at the Hartwell Country Club.