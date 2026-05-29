No threat found after bomb squad, police responded to downtown building over package

CINCINNATI — No threat was found and emergency crews have left the area around the 800 Broadway Building after a "suspicious package" was found left at a back door of the building, according to a spokesperson with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department.

The Cincinnati Fire Department Hazardous Devices Unit, also known as the bomb squad, was deployed downtown just before 8 a.m., after the package was found.

The sheriff's office spokesperson said investigators were at the 800 Broadway building, which houses several Hamilton County offices including juvenile courts, "investigating a package found."

Katie Cepero

A WCPO crew found a large police and fire presence blocking roads at Reedy Street and Eggleston Avenue. The sheriff's office spokesperson said Reedy Street was shut down for the investigation into the package.

Just after 9 a.m., the sheriff's office said crews were clearing the scene after determining there was no threat from the package. Officials did not say what was inside the package.