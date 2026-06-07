Body recovered during search for missing kayaker

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — A body was found Sunday during the search for a missing kayaker in New Richmond, according to New Richmond Fire and EMS.

At around 4 p.m. Thursday, two kayakers fell into the Ohio River near U.S. Route 52 in New Richmond. New Richmond Fire Chief Tim Feldkamp said one person was pulled from the water and was uninjured, but a second person had gone missing.

At approximately 12 p.m. Sunday, crews discovered a body near mile marker 449.1 along the Ohio River, according to the fire department.

The Clermont County Coroner's Office and the U.S. Coast Guard were notified.

The department said that scene and recovery efforts have been turned over to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

This is an ongoing investigation.