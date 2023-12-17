Missing, endangered Blue Ash man found after all-night search

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Robert Merriweather, 75, was located safely in Lockland, Ohio after an all-night search by police, family, friends and the public, the Blue Ash police said.

Merriweather went missing between 8:00 and 9:00 p.m. on December 16, when he walked away from his residence in the 9500 block of Heather Court in Blue Ash, police said.

“Due to his Alzheimer’s disease and last night’s rain, it was important that Mr. Merriweather was located as quickly as possible,” said Police Chief Scott Noel. “Thank you to everyone who aided in the search. We are relieved that he has been found.”

Merriweather had an injury of an unknown origin and was been transported to the hospital where he will be evaluated and treated, police said.

Police did not comment on the nature or severity of the injury.