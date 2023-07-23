Black Music Walk of Fame opens to fanfare near Paycor Stadium

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Black Music Walk of fame on Elm St. and Mehring Way on The Banks opened to great excitement Saturday as the long anticipated celebration of black excellence in singing, song writing, producing, and music composition officially welcomed guests for the first time.

The Ohio Players brought down the house and got the more than 100 visitors out of their seats at the grand opening.

"I think it's fabulous," said Cincinnati resident Masheeba Ward. "I think it is amazing. I think it is historic."

Ward said she loved the focus on black excellence in the center of Paycor Stadium and Great American Ball Park.

"We've been needing something like this for a long time," she said.

Many of Ohio's native singers, like Toledo born R&B singer Shirley Murdeock, got involved in the party.

"I'm so excited about what's happening right here in this moment," Murdeock.

She said the display's dedication to telling the legacy and often untold stories of Southwest Ohio's most prominent black musicians is important.

"It's a celebration of all the artists that have come from this area," Murdeock said. "Often times, there may not be a platform for our people, but right here, Cincinnati is celebrating its own."

Four artists were inducted at the ceremony for the 2023 class including The Deele, James Brown, Phillippe Wynne, and Louis Shropshire.

The display is open daily from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and admission is free.