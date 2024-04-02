School districts close early, send students home ahead of severe weather

BETHEL, Ohio — Some school districts in the region plan to close early Tuesday as severe weather is expected to hit the Tri-State region.

Bethel-Tate Local Schools will release high school students at 1:45 p.m. and all extracurricular activities are canceled, the district announced. The middle and elementary school will also release early, the district said.

Boone County Schools will also release early; middle and high school students will be released at noon and elementary school dismissal will be at 1 p.m.

Kenton County School District will release secondary school students at 11:30 a.m. while elementary dismissal will begin at around 12:30 p.m., the district said.

Walton-Verona Independent Schools announced it will dismiss students at noon. Buses will load at the middle and high schools at 12 p.m. before loading at the elementary school at around 1 p.m. The district has canceled all extracurricular activities.

Clermont Northeastern Local Schools has announced it will dismiss students two hours early. Blanchester Local Schools will dismiss students from the high school and middle school at 1:15 p.m., while Putman Elementary School will dismiss at 2:15 p.m.

East Clinton Local Schools will dismiss the middle and high schools at noon.

Eastern Local Brown County is dismissing two hours early and canceling all evening activities.

Erlanger-Elsmere Independent Schools will close at noon.

Fayetteville-Perry Local Schools will dismiss students two hours early.

Georgetown Exempted Village Schools will dismiss middle and high school students at noon.

Heritage Academy is closing at noon.

New Richmond Exempted Village Schools will release students two hours early.

Pendleton County Schools are closing at 12:30 p.m.

Union Pointe Academy is closing at noon.

In addition, Switzerland County Schools in Indiana have opted to have students learn remotely for the day.

Franklin County Schools in Indiana, Canaan Community Academy and Aberdeen Preschool have also announced they will be closed Tuesday.

Covington Independent Public Schools has canceled all evening activities.

Tuesday's risk for severe weather is one of the more significant threats for tornadoes the region has seen in recent years.

The Storm Prediction Center has a majority of the Tri-State under a "Moderate Risk" for severe storms, which is threat level 4 of 5, a rating we don't see very often. In fact, the last time that Cincinnati was included in a Moderate Risk was back on April 3, 2018. Other than Tuesday's threat, Cincinnati has only been included in a Moderate Risk 5 times in the last 10 years.

9 First Warning: It's likely a severe weather day for the Tri-State. We are in a "MODERATE RISK". This a category 4 out of 5, something we rarely see. The team is in tracking the developing storms all day and you'll know first! @wcpo #cincywx pic.twitter.com/bELH3hHpN5 — Steve Raleigh WCPO (@Cincywxman) April 2, 2024

These severe storms will bring all forms of severe weather. The big issue is that all threats could be significant.



Tornadoes: This includes the potential that we may see a tornado that is intense and long-track. This is one of the bigger tornado threats that we have been placed in recent years.

Hail: Hail stones of 2" or greater. This is equivalent to the size of a hen egg.

Hail stones of 2" or greater. This is equivalent to the size of a hen egg. Wind: Straight-line wind gusts of 75+ mph will be possible. That is the equivalent of hurricane-forced winds (74mph = CAT1)