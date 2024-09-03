Beloved Turpin High School mascot stolen

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — What felt like a high school prank has turned into a what Anderson Township trustee Josh Gerth considers a crime.

Gerth shared on Facebook that the Anderson and Turpin classes of 1994 were having a reunion at the American Legion Post on Wilmer Avenue on Saturday, August 24. A 4-foot tall Spartan wood carving on loan from Turpin's athletic director was in attendance.

The post says after about 11 p.m., attendees moved the reunion inside, leaving the Spartan carving outside a Turpin-clad RV, pictured below. That's when it was taken.

Courtesy: Josh Gerth

Gerth said the 40-50 pound statue has a lot of sentimental value.

“I was hoping that someone was just playing a practical joke or ‘holding it for ransom’ but unfortunately now that a week has gone by that does not seem to be the case,” Gerth wrote on Facebook.

Gerth shared that now a police report has filed and there is a reward for any information leading to its whereabouts or its safe return.

If you have any information, you can contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office or Josh Gerth directly at 513.833.3010 or josh.gerth@jll.com.