Beloved Sugar n Spice diner closes for renovations as third location opens

CINCINNATI — A beloved breakfast spot is closing its original location for a renovation, while opening a third location in Hamilton County.

Sugar n Spice has been serving up wispy thin pancakes and fluffy eggs for more than 80 years. Its current Paddock Hills building on Reading Road has been around for more than 50 years and is about to expand and get a refresh - or restoration, as co-owner Adam Mayerson says.

"The building was built in the mid-1950's so, over the years, it has taken its beatings, but with love," Mayerson said. "We were wanting to make some upgrades to it eventually, but 2020 happened and that derailed a lot of our plans."

Adam Mayerson The original Sugar n Spice location is getting a renovation and restoration, which includes an expanded dining room.

The project, which will start in January and is expected to last until June, will nearly double the diner's capacity - from 39 seats to 69. The new addition along Reading Road will be able to house larger groups and will include ADA-compliant restrooms.

There will also be changes to the entrance, including a pick-up window for takeout orders.

Mayerson says the kitchen will be new - from top to bottom.

Adam Mayerson The original Sugar n Spice diner on Reading Road in Paddock Hills is being expanded to include more seats.

"It's a true restoration as opposed to a renovation," Mayerson said. "We wanted to bring it back to its 'original life,' pick whatever decade that is; but just bring it back to life and put some love back into it like all of our loyal guests have."

While the original location is closed, a third Sugar n Spice location will open on Summit Parkway in Blue Ash next to Summit Park. Mayerson expects that diner to open in January, and says it takes its design inspiration from the original.

"We had a clean slate there," he said. "We wanted it to feel and resemble a lot of aspects and little nuances of Reading."

Mayerson's family bought the diner in 2019, after eating at the Reading Road location for four generations.

Adam Mayerson A rendering shows the restored and expanded Sugar n Spice dining room with a new takeout window on Reading Road. it will reopen in summer 2023.

Sugar n Spice's second location on Sycamore Street in the Pendleton neighborhood opened in 2020 and remains open.