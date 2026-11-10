Beavers living in pipe among setbacks delaying Riverside Drive construction

CINCINNATI — Construction at Riverside Drive has been delayed due to weather, conflicts with underground utility lines and the discovery of beavers living in a pipe that was set to be decommissioned.

Since July, crews have been working to improve the sewer infrastructure in the area. It's part of a project by the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD). Due to these recent setbacks, construction is now expected to be complete by the end of November. It was originally planned to be wrapped up by the end of October.

MSD says crews will work on weekends to fast-track the construction so Riverside Drive can be reopened to two-way traffic.

Regarding the beavers, MSD says work on decommissioning the outfall pipe to the Ohio River had to be stopped once crews discovered beavers living in it.

"MSD is now working around the beaver presence, allowing them to remain in the portion of the pipe closest to the river, while still abandoning the portion beneath the Waterfront East Condo building," MSD said.

WCPO 9 previously spoke with East End business owners who detailed how this construction has been affecting them.

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MSD is constructing a new 60-inch-diameter outfall pipe to the Ohio River with the goal of preventing backflow of river water into the pipe. MSD officials said backflow can contribute to sewer overflows and backups.