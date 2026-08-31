CINCINNATI — As families get back into the school-year routine, doctors say healthy meals and snacks don't have to be expensive or complicated.

Katie Pohlgeers, assistant program director at St. Elizabeth Family Medicine Residency, says parents should focus on simple, realistic choices and give themselves some grace during the often-chaotic back-to-school season.

"I think that just being reasonable is what's really important for parents and kind of giving yourself grace," Pohlgeers said.

WATCH: Here are some tips families need to know for healthy eating

Back-to-school healthy eating: Simple tips for families

She recommends preparing food ahead of time and involving kids in grocery shopping and meal decisions. Easy breakfast options include smoothies, peanut butter on whole-grain toast or Greek yogurt with fruit.

Pohlgeers says starting healthy habits early can help children carry those routines into adulthood.

"These are the building block times," she said. "The earlier you can start it, and you can start to develop those healthy habits in kids, it becomes a lifelong process for them."

Parents should also pay attention to food labels.

Pohlgeers said some snacks and drinks marketed as healthy can contain high amounts of sugar and other highly processed ingredients.

"You really have to read the ingredients and see what's in there," she said.

Simple foods like turkey and cheese, fruit, apple slices and yogurt can make easy lunch and snack options.

Pohlgeers also reminds families that eating healthy doesn't have to break the bank.

"Healthy food, you think expensive, right?" she said. "It's tough to try to balance all of that."

She encourages parents to talk with their family doctor about nutrition and resources that may be available to help with food costs.