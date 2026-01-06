Ohio Senate President Rob McColley tapped as Vivek Ramaswamy’s running mate

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Senate President Rob McColley has been tapped as GOP frontrunner Vivek Ramaswamy’s running mate in the 2026 gubernatorial race, according to their campaign spokesperson.

First reported by NBC News on Tuesday evening, Ramaswamy's team announced that, if elected, McColley would serve as his lieutenant governor.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

McColley, an attorney from Napoleon, Ohio, had long been the expected choice for the Cincinnati-born businessman.

RELATED: Here's where Ohio's race for governor stands

The Senate president, 41, joined Ramaswamy, 40, for many events across the state during the lead-up to this announcement.

Ramaswamy previously told us he will be working with the legislature for all of his policy ideas.

"That's the type of leadership we need to build upon the foundation that we've already set in this state to make us not just the best in the Midwest, but the best in the entire country," McColley told me in September.

Strategists continued to suggest McColley could be Ramaswamy's running mate because he can navigate the lawmakers.

Serving as the top leader in the Senate, he controls 23 other Republicans.

McColley was instrumental in getting Ohio’s new flat income tax passed. He also personally pushed back on the House’s more marijuana-friendly legislation on numerous occasions.

Although McColley broke out of lockstep with House Speaker Matt Huffman on several major occasions over the past year, he is the best choice to mediate between the executive branch and legislative, strategists said.

Other than his ability to work with the General Assembly, strategists have told us that McColley can help win over Christian voters.

In December, Ramaswamy wrote a guest essay for the New York Times, condemning racist and Hinduphobic attacks he has faced as he continues to campaign.

McColley’s background

After growing up in Northwest Ohio, he graduated from OSU and went to the University of Toledo for law school.

McColley started in state politics in 2017, first serving in the House and then moving over to the Senate. He has served in leadership positions in each chamber. Before being president, he served as the Senate’s majority floor leader.

He lives in Napoleon with his wife and three kids.

RELATED: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine not ready to endorse Vivek Ramaswamy