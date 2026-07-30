As police investigate human skeleton remains in West Price Hill, neighbors discuss public safety concerns

CINCINNATI — Authorities are investigating after human skeletal remains were discovered in Cincinnati's West Price Hill neighborhood, prompting an ongoing investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department and the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Investigators are working to identify the remains, a process that could take days or longer depending on forensic testing. Meanwhile, residents who live near the discovery site say the area has been plagued by illegal activity for years.

The remains were found Wednesday evening in a wooded area near the dead end of Minion Avenue. Detectives and the coroner's office responded to the scene, where investigators began collecting evidence.

WATCH: Police, coroner's office investigating human remains found in West Price Hill

Police investigate human skeleton remains discovered in West Price Hill

According to police, the victim's identity has not yet been determined. Officials said they will first compare available dental records in an effort to identify the remains. If no match is found, investigators will turn to DNA testing, a process authorities say could take about a week or longer.

Officials have not released details about the condition of the remains or how long they may have been at the location.

For many residents, the discovery was unsettling but not entirely unexpected.

"I had no idea they had found human remains," said longtime resident Alta Monhollen. "Am I surprised? Probably not because of all the activity, but it is scary."

Monhollen, who has lived on Minion Avenue for nearly 20 years, said the street has become a frequent gathering place for criminal activity.

"We have seen cars go down there, used needles, people with prostitutes hanging out their vehicles having sex. We have seen dumping," she said.

She also described previous confrontations with people using the area illegally, saying she was once threatened after asking people to leave her street.

Forensic experts say identifying skeletal remains often begins with creating a biological profile, including an estimate of the person's age and sex based on skeletal features.

Megan Fry, a forensic anthropologist at the University of Cincinnati, said DNA testing remains a valuable tool even when remains have been exposed to harsh conditions.

"We have instances where somebody has even tried to destroy human remains by burning them or putting them in water, while it can degrade the quality of DNA, there's still usually enough that you can get DNA, especially from little pockets like in the teeth," Fry said.

Following the discovery, neighbors are once again urging city leaders to address longstanding concerns about the area.

Monhollen said residents have repeatedly requested improvements like adding more street lighting, clearing overgrown vegetation and installing a security camera at the end of the street.

She said she hopes the investigation will serve as a catalyst for those changes, adding that increased visibility and surveillance could help deter illegal activity and improve safety for the neighborhood.