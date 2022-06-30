As a record number of Americans are set to hit the roads for July 4th weekend, AAA is warning that an oncoming heat wave could increase drivers' chances of vehicle breakdowns.

AAA has estimated that a record 42 million Americans will travel by car for the holiday weekend. The company said it expects it will have to rescue more than 446,00 Ohioans on roadsides throughout the weekend.

"It's going to be hot, 90 degrees plus, with 90% humidity," said Gary Legge, AAA fleet manager in Cincinnati. "So there's a lot of overheating issues, tire failure, stuff like that. I wouldn't set off on a road trip without checking everything."

Even vehicles that have been maintained properly can break down in high heat, AAA said. The company recommends drivers pack emergency kits as they travel, including water, non-perishable food, jumper cables, a flashlight with extra batteries, emergency reflectors, basic tools and a first aid kit.

To avoid major breakdowns, AAA recommends drivers do try to keep up on regular maintenance that can help reduce the likelihood of being stranded on the side of the road.

Drivers should make sure they check their tire pressure and condition monthly, because changes in temperature can affect tire pressure. Batteries should be checked twice a year; Vehicle batteries typically last three to five years, AAA said, but heat can degrade a battery's interior components and shorten its life.

Vehicle owners should also maintain the engine's cooling systems, because they work extra hard during hot weather to keep engines from overheating. Finally, drivers should top off all fluids, which can also help to carry heat away from critical engine components.

In June, AAA also warned that the "100 deadliest days" are upon drivers, and while those days are typically more dangerous for teen drivers, AAA said it expects those days to be just as deadly for all drivers this year.

"Over the past couple years, with COVID, we've seen a drastic increase in speeds — and not just speeds that are 20 mph over the speed limit, but speeds that are in excess of 100 mph," said Lt. Scott Kuntz, post commander of the Cincinnati post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. "It seems on a daily basis we have units stopping folks for traveling over 100 mph."

Kuntz said OSHP will be out throughout the weekend, watching for seatbelt use, speeding and reckless drivers. They'll also be watching for impairment.

If motorists see another driver pulled off into emergency lanes on the side of the road, they should be sure to get over one lane or slow down considerably to prevent crashes, AAA said.

During the July 4th holiday in 2021, Glenn Ewing, a AAA tow truck driver, was hit and killed in Cincinnati while helping a stranded driver on the side of the road near Rapid Run Park.

"That tragedy hit very close to home for our drivers," said Legge. "It's like a brotherhood among tow truck drivers and the support offered to our drivers was phenomenal."