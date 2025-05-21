ArtsWave throwing free party at The Banks with drone show, Ben Folds performance and more

CINCINNATI — A small taste of BLINK and a pop up concert will be just a couple of the events planned for a free party at The Banks in June, according to an announcement from ArtWorks.

The free-to-attend, open to all ages event will be held on Thursday, June 12 — officially kicking off the national Americans for the Arts convention AFTACON, which will be held in Cincinnati from June 11 through June 14.

According to ArtWorks, the party will feature fan-favorite BLINK installations, food trucks, a drone show over the Ohio River, and a music and fashion event curated by Project Runway finalist Asha Ama and hosted by Cincinnati native and former 98 Degrees member Drew Lachey.

The one-night party will also feature a pop-up performance by Emmy-nominated musician Ben Folds.

The miniature festival full of festivities will take place across Smale Riverfront Park, while Ben Folds will take the stage at the ICON Festival Music Stage at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center.

The event is a kickoff event for AFTACON, but you don't have to be an attendee of the conference to go enjoy the free party, according to ArtsWave.

"The party, just like Cincy's arts, is for everyone," says a website for the event.

The party is scheduled to start at roughly 6 p.m. on June 12, and will go until around 9:30 p.m. It's free to attend, but organizers are asking anyone who wants to come to RSVP online to receive updates to the event schedule.