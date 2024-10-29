Archdiocese of Cincinnati to discontinue parishes' partnerships with Girl Scouts

CINCINNATI — The Archdiocese of Cincinnati is discontinuing its parishes' partnerships with Girl Scouts of the USA, Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr said in a letter to parishioners.

In the letter, Schnurr said the decision is connected to the Girl Scouts "(promoting) an impoverished worldview regarding gender and sexuality."

"Through some of their activities, resources, badges and awards, Girl Scouts — including the local chapter, Girl Scouts of Western Ohio — has contributed to normalizing a sexual and gender ideology contrary to the Catholic understanding of the human person made male and female in the image and likeness of God," Schnurr said.

Some of the objectable promotions the archdiocese lists include an "Inclusive. Together." patch that includes of wheel that encourages girls to identify their sexual orientation and gender identity and an "LGBTQ+ Pride Month Fun" patch that recommends participating in Pride celebrations.

Schnurr said youth programs at the archdiocese's parishes should be "consistent with the teachings of Jesus Christ."

"The Archdiocese of Cincinnati cannot partner with an organization that, from its highest level, advocates ideas which the Church considers false and harmful," Schnurr said.

He said the archdiocese communicated with the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio, but "we have been unable to agree on an acceptable path forward."

Schnurr said parishes will take steps toward ending the partnership over the next 14 years. By December 2025, Girl Scout troops operating on the archdiocese's campuses must either convert to an American Heritage Girls troop, find another meeting location or disband. No new troops will be established between now and then.

American Heritage Girls is a faith-based program for young girls founded by Cincinnati parents in 1995.

We have reached out to Girl Scouts of the USA and Girl Scouts of Western Ohio for comment on the archdiocese's decision.