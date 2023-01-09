Anthony Muñoz Foundation awarding over $42k in scholarships to Tri-State seniors

CINCINNATI — Seniors from the Tri-State region will be selected to receive scholarships from the Anthony Muñoz Foundation through two of the organization's scholarship programs.

This year, the foundation will give $42,000 in scholarship money through the Straight "A" Scholarship fund, divided among the eighteen students selected. To be considered for the scholarships, a high school senior must be nominated by an educator, mentor, coach, community member or other school administration official.

Nominations can be submitted through February 24; only high school seniors are eligible for the scholarship money, though the foundation said freshmen, sophomores and juniors can still be recognized through a nomination.

To win, students must have a minimum of a 3.0 GPA and must live within the counties served by the Anthony Muñoz Foundation.

In Ohio:



Preble

Montgomery

Greene

Butler

Warren

Clinton

Hamilton

Clermont

Brown

Highland

In Indiana:



Union

Franklin

Dearborn

Ohio

Switzerland

In Kentucky:



Boone

Kenton

Campbell

Gallatin

Grant

Pendleton

Bracken

On April 26, the selected winners — nine male and nine female — will be recognized at a luncheon and receive a letter of achievement and name recognition on the foundation's website.

Seniors selected will be awarded a one-time scholarship of $2,000. One male and one female winner will each receive an additional $3,000 award.

In addition, the foundation's Scholarship Fund will accept applications until May 1. That fund will award a $20,000 scholarship to one high school senior attending a college or university in the counties the Anthony Muñoz Foundation serves. For that award, students will be chosen based on financial need, academic achievement, ability to overcome adversity and their ambition to succeed, according to a press release.

Finalists for the Scholarship Fund will be interviewed by mid-May and recipients chosen will be recognized on June 11.

According to the press release, the organization has awarded $700,0000 to 306 students through the Straight "A" Scholarship and over $2 million to 100 students through its Scholarship Fund since its inception.