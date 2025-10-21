Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Loveland Intermediate and Middle schools closed because of power outage

LOVELAND, Ohio — A power outage that impacted over 1,000 residences near Loveland Tuesday morning forced a school building to close for the day.

Loveland City Schools announced on its website that Loveland Intermediate School and Loveland Middle School would both be closed Tuesday, October 21 because of the power outage. The schools are located in the same campus on South Lebanon Road.

The district said that means students in grades 5, 6, 7 and 8 will not have school today.

Students attending any other Loveland school buildings should report as normal, the district said.

Duke Energy reported Tuesday morning that 1,171 customers are impacted by the outage, which appeared to be centered around neighborhoods near Loveland and Symmes Township.

The outage was first reported just after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to Duke Energy. The outage was fixed by 8 a.m.

