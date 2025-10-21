Kenton County police ask for help identifying homicide victim found dead in 1982

RYLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — The Kenton County Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man found dead in Northern Kentucky in 1982.

The department posted to social media Monday night, asking anyone with information to contact Detective Jill Stulz at Investigations@KentonCounty.org.

According to police, the man's body was discovered by Kenton County Public Works employees along the weed line at the north end of Locust Pike Park in Ryland Heights on November 4, 1982.

Police said the man's death has been ruled a homicide.

The unidentified man had several tattoos on both of his arms, including the letters "MH" on his upper right arm and the name "HELEN" on his lower left arm. He also may have had the word "Mother" tattooed on his lower right arm.

The man stood roughly 5 feet, 7 inches tall and would have weighed around 147 pounds. When he was found, he was wearing a plaid button up shirt, blue pants and worn shoes. Glasses were also found nearby, police said.

Kenton County Police Department

Officials are estimating the man could have been between 60 and 70 years old when he died.

Police did not provide any information on how the man died, or any potential suspects who may have been involved in his death.

Kenton County authorities are referring to the man as Mr. X while he remains unidentified.