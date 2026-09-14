Anderson Township Senior Center celebrates 10 years of growth under township management

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Inside the Anderson Township Senior Center, just about every room is full of people and things to do. But 10 years ago, it was a different story.

Back then, the center was operated by private management. Claire O'Connell, the center's activity manager, said there were roughly 30 people a day coming through the door.

In 2016, that management abruptly pulled out, leaving questions about whether the center would stay open.

WATCH: Hear how the center is celebrating its decade under the township's management:

Anderson Township senior center thrives 10 years after nearly closing

"There was about six months where we didn’t know what would happen to the center," O'Connell said.

After members of the center took their concerns to the township, the trustees decided to step in and take over the center.

O'Connell said that revitalized the center. She said membership has almost tripled and that the center is offering more programs and activities than ever.

The center also serves lunch every day in partnership with the nonprofit Meals on Wheels. Staff said that approximately 1,500 lunches are served each month.

"Almost every room is used almost all day long," O'Connell said.

For people like Hugh Nahrgang, who use the center every day, it provides a space to meet new people.

“When you start getting a little older, you end up with less and less friends all the time because they keep on getting planted," Nahrgang said. "So, this place kind of saved me.”

Helen Hummel, who's been coming to the center for the past four years, said it gives residents something to look forward to.

“You can be at home and feel like ‘I don't want to do anything, I’m kind of low,’ and you come here and you’re instantly brought into connection with people," Hummel said.

Hummel said being able to meet new people is just as important as the activities provided.

“A lot of people have an idea of a senior center as kind of a dull place, but as you could see today, this place is anything but dull," Hummel said. "There’s always something going on."

This week, the center is celebrating 10 years under the township's management.

O'Connell said that, as they celebrate, they want to continue their goal of giving people a place to belong.

“We have a reason to be, and a purpose, which people lose as they age," O'Connell said.