American Lung Association's Fight for Air Climb raises more than $130,000 for lung disease

CINCINNATI — The American Lung Association in Ohio’s Fight For Air Climb took place Sunday, and participants raised more than $131,000 all while advocating for lung disease prevention.

More than 550 people signed up to climb the 843 steps of Great American Ball Park on Sunday and climbers raised majority of the organization's $139,000 goal by mid-morning. The top participant was Jeffrey Bartlett who raised more than $3,500; the top team was Cincinnati Fire who raised more than $11,000; and the top company was TriHealth Hospital who raised more than $4,900.

For those that couldn't participate in person, the American Lung Association held the Climb Your Way program, which allows individuals to be active at home or wherever they'd prefer alongside those at GABP.

The money will support the organization’s efforts in research, advocacy and education, with 89 cents of every dollar going toward those efforts. In total, the American Lung Association has funded $165 million in lung health research as they serve nearly 37 million Americans with lung disease.

"The biggest goal here is to raise awareness about fighting lung disease,” volunteer Patrice Ligon said. “You know, we just want to make sure people understand there’s groups out there like us that help you and give you ways to fight it."

You can learn more about the American Lung Association’s work and make a donation here.

RELATED

CancerFree KIDS' Butterfly Walk & 5K raises more than $100,000 for childhood cancer research

Hustle for Healthsource Color 5K raises money for community health program

Pierogi for Peace, dozens of chefs raise money for Ukraine