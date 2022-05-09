Pierogi for Peace, dozens of chefs raise money for Ukraine

CINCINNATI — Dozens of chefs from across the queen city are teaming up to help the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

They are putting on an event Monday night called "Pierogi for Peace." All the money raised will benefit Cincy4Ukraine and World Central Kitchen.

A pierogi is a traditional Ukrainian dish and is usually a made-from-scratch dumping filled with potatoes and cheese. Pierogies can be boiled or fried.

Over the weekend, more than 40 chefs from restaurants like Taste of Belgium and Bonbonerie all made their own specialty filling for the pierogis. Then, volunteers assembled them by the thousands.

Suzy DeYoung, founder of La Soupe, is spearheading the event with her chef friends in the community. DeYoung said she feels a deep, personal connection to the crisis in Ukraine.

"My father was a World War II resistance fighter,” she said. “He was captured by the Germans at 15-years-old, escaped and joined the resistance at 16. So watching what's happening there on a personal level, for our family, especially, we feel it, we know it.”

The event runs 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the OTR Stillhouse on Central Parkway.

Tickets are $100 and include pierogis, beer and wine. People can also stop by and grab some pierogis to go. They are $20 a dozen.

READ MORE

Ukraine's Zelenskyy says Russia is not ready for a peace settlement

Foreign volunteers who help Ukraine will be eligible for citizenship in the future

Middletown Gold Star hosts fundraiser to benefit Ukraine relief efforts