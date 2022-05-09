Watch
Pierogi for Peace, dozens of chefs raise money for Ukraine

Volunteers assemble thousands of Ukrainian dumplings
Pierogi for Peace, is raising money to benefit Cincy4Ukraine and World Central Kitchen.
Posted at 7:37 AM, May 09, 2022
CINCINNATI — Dozens of chefs from across the queen city are teaming up to help the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

They are putting on an event Monday night called "Pierogi for Peace." All the money raised will benefit Cincy4Ukraine and World Central Kitchen.

A pierogi is a traditional Ukrainian dish and is usually a made-from-scratch dumping filled with potatoes and cheese. Pierogies can be boiled or fried.

Over the weekend, more than 40 chefs from restaurants like Taste of Belgium and Bonbonerie all made their own specialty filling for the pierogis. Then, volunteers assembled them by the thousands.

Suzy DeYoung, founder of La Soupe, is spearheading the event with her chef friends in the community. DeYoung said she feels a deep, personal connection to the crisis in Ukraine.

"My father was a World War II resistance fighter,” she said. “He was captured by the Germans at 15-years-old, escaped and joined the resistance at 16. So watching what's happening there on a personal level, for our family, especially, we feel it, we know it.”

The event runs 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the OTR Stillhouse on Central Parkway.

Tickets are $100 and include pierogis, beer and wine. People can also stop by and grab some pierogis to go. They are $20 a dozen.

