Allegiant launches nonstop flights from CVG to Gulf Shores and Portland

Gene J. Puskar/AP
An Allegiant jet plane lands at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport Friday, March 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
HEBRON, Ky. — Allegiant Airlines has launched nonstop flights from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) to two destinations: Gulf Shores, Alabama, and Portland, Oregon.

“We are grateful to Allegiant Airlines for adding these two fantastic destinations,” said Larry Krauter, chief executive officer, CVG. “Portland has been among our top markets without nonstop service, and the Gulf Shores service provides another great sun destination for our community.”

The flights will arrive at Gulf Shores International Airport (GUF) in Alabama and Portland International Airport (PDX) in Oregon.

The new service will operate up to twice a week.

Allegiant's Chief Commercial Officer Drew Wells said the airline is excited about connecting passengers to these destinations.

"This region has been overlooked by other carriers, and we are thrilled to open the door to new vacation options for travelers," said Wells. "Allegiant is committed to providing budget-friendly options that allow our passengers to customize their dream vacation.”

Introductory fares are available as low as $43 for Gulf Shores and $53 for Portland, but only if you book by a certain date. Tickets must be purchased by May 24 for travel by August 14, 2025 to Gulf Shores and fares to Portland must be purchased by May 25 for travel by August 18, 2025.

For more details, including flight days, times and the lowest fares, click here.

