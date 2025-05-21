Watch Now
After-school activities at Oak Hills High School canceled amid 'police activity'

Drew Tanner
CINCINNATI — After-school activities at Oak Hills High School are canceled tonight, according to a spokesperson with the district.

The school is canceling all after-school and evening activities because of a large police presence on Ebenezer Road.

WCPO has a crew at the scene and is still working to learn what's happening, but roughly five police cruisers could be seen at an intersection near the school, and yellow tape blocked off at least one road.

The police presence is not on Oak Hills High School grounds. Officers appeared to be parked in front of a home on Ebenezer.

Shortly before 5 p.m., a SWAT vehicle also arrived at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

