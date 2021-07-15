Watch
After delays, Kings Island's Camp Cedar luxury campground (finally) opens

WCPO Staff
Camp Cedar sign
Posted at 12:35 PM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 12:42:09-04

At long last, the luxury campground and resort Camp Cedar — adjacent to Kings Island — opened to guests Thursday.

The resort announced its opening day in a Facebook post Thursday morning:

The so-called "glampground" — a portmonteau for "glamour camping" — hit multiple snags headed toward its opening, originally scheduled for early June, citing a combination of unfavorable construction weather, labor and material shortages.

The delays left hundreds of booked guests disappointed, especially those who had booked a spot for the original opening weekend on Father's Day.

Construction delays also meant the campground couldn't open for the July 4th weekend.

Camp Cedar hosts 73 cabins on the 50-acre site. Most of the cabins rent for $250 a night and sleep up to eight people.

