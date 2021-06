MASON, Ohio — The grand opening of Kings Island’s campground, Camp Cedar has been rescheduled until June 24; it was previously scheduled to open June 14.

Park spokesperson Chad Showalter said the delay is a result of a combination of unfavorable weather, labor and material shortages.

When completed, Camp Cedar will include 73 cabins on the 50-acre site. Most of the cabins rent for $250 a night and sleep up to eight people.