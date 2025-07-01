After 5 babies died in hot cars in 9 days nationwide, experts share prevention tips for Cincinnati parents

CINCINNATI — As summer temperatures rise, safety experts warn about the dangers of leaving children in hot cars, offering life-saving prevention strategies to protect your little ones.

Five babies have died in hot cars in just the last nine days, and experts say these tragedies can happen to anyone.

"About 40 children die in hot cars, babies. Most of them are age 3 and under, and about 55% are children who were unknowingly left," said Amber Rollins, director for Kids and Car Safety. "Most of the time, it's a missed daycare drop-off situation."

Last week, a baby was found unresponsive in a car in Manfield, marking another hot car death nationwide this year.

Rollins recommends parents put a stuffed animal in the backseat of their car at all times.

"Anytime you buckle your child into their car seat, you move that stuffed animal up to the front seat with you as a visual and physical cue that the baby is with you," said Rollins.

Parents can also place their work badge and cell phone in the back seat as additional reminders.

Some newer vehicles now come equipped with Rear Seat Occupant Alert systems specifically designed to remind drivers to check the back seat before exiting the vehicle.

I visited Jeff Wyler Superior Kia to see how these alert systems function.

"It's a weight-based sensor to create awareness for the driver, reminding that someone is in the back seat, or they're not," said Gerold Green, general sales manager at Jeff Wyler Superior Kia.

Children's bodies overheat three to five times faster than adults, making quick action essential. These tragedies can happen within seconds to anyone. Another option is a sensor-safe chest clip for car seats.

"When you buckle this, you'll see this little red button is flashing. Well, it knows that I buckle the baby into the car seat. It's just like this buckle. And if I walk away from my vehicle with my phone and I don't unbuckle the baby, then I'm gonna get an alert on my phone," said Rollins. "Then, if I don't go back and unfold them or just miss that alert, then after three minutes, start contacting your emergency contacts."

