Reward offered after arson investigation launched in Adams County

burned home in Adams County arson investigation
Posted at 6:00 PM, Sep 15, 2023
WEST UNION, Ohio — The Ohio Fire Marshal has launched an arson investigation into two fires in Adams County.

The first fire happened on September 6. The West Union Fire Department was dispatched to a home on Poplar Street in West Union, where crews were able to put out the fire without incident. No one was injured in the fire, but the residents of the mobile home that burned lost their dog in the fire, investigators said.

Six days later, on September 12, that same home was set ablaze, according to officials. Both fires have been ruled as arson by investigators with the Fire & Explosion Investigation Bureau.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for setting the fires.

Anyone with information can call 800.589.2728.

