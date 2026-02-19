Prosecutor: No criminal charges in fatal police shooting of Christopher Lindner

WEST UNION, Ohio — The use of deadly force in the fatal police shooting of Christopher Lindner was justified, Adams County Prosecutor Adam Haslam said in a release.

Lindner, the son of FC Cincinnati majority owner and co-CEO of American Financial Group Carl Lindner III, was shot and killed by police after a pursuit in Manchester on Nov. 14.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said the Adams County Sheriff's Office received a call from "a citizen concerned for their safety," leading to the pursuit involving both OSHP and the sheriff's office. Lindner eventually got out of his vehicle and went inside a residence along Brush Creek Road, OSHP said.

There, officials said he was asked to surrender multiple times before he came out of the home with a gun.

WATCH: We spoke to the Adams County Prosecutor's Office after the shooting

Investigation continues into the fatal shooting of Christopher Lindner

Haslam said in a release that evidence showed officers "reasonably perceived an imminent threat of serious physical harm or death and that their actions were objectively reasonable based upon the facts and circumstances confronting them at the time."

Because of this, Haslam said no criminal charges will be filed.

"The Adams County Prosecutor's Office recognized the gravity of this outcome and extends sincere condolences to the Lindner family," Haslam wrote. "The Office also acknowledges the difficult and dangerous responsibilities carried by law enforcement officers and appreciates the professionalism demonstrated throughout the investigation."

In a statement on behalf of Carl Lindner III, the family said it is "deeply saddened and devastated" by Christopher Lindner's death.

Here is the full statement:

"Our family is deeply saddened and devastated by the death of Christopher David Lindner. Christopher was a loving, kind, Christ Jesus follower, husband, and father of four who has suffered from mental illness. We thank you for your prayers and appreciate giving us time to grieve."