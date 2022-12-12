Watch Now
Police search for missing 14-year-old girl in Adams County

Arrica Heflin
Posted at 1:12 PM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 13:12:04-05

WEST UNION, Ohio — Police in Adams County are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Aricca Heflin was last seen in West Union around noon on Sunday, police said.

According to police, she is 5'3, 200 pounds and has red hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information that could lead to her whereabouts you are asked to call the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 937-544-2314.

Police have not provided any additional information on the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

