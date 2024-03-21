OSHP: Woman killed in Adams County after driver hit car as she was unloading it

MANCHESTER, Ohio — A woman is dead after a driver crashed into a parked vehicle while she was unloading items from it, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said 44-year-old Jesse Lainhart, of Aberdeen, Ohio, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center from injuries she sustained because of the crash.

OSHP said they responded to the crash on Cemetery Avenue near US 52 in Manchester in Adams County at around 12:55 a.m. Thursday morning. Their investigation showed the driver of a 1997 Ford Ranger was heading south on Cemetery Avenue when he drove off the side of the road and hit a parked 2005 Pontiac G6.

The crash pushed the Pontiac into Lainhart, who was unloading items from it at the time, OSHP said. Lainhart was first taken to Meadowview Regional Medical Center with injuries OSHP called life-threatening. From there, she was taken to UCMC where she later died.

The driver of the Ford Ranger was not hurt in the crash, though a passenger in that vehicle sustained minor injuries, OSHP said.

Troopers did not say whether the driver of the Ford Ranger would face any charges stemming from the crash, which remains under investigation.